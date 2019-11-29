Lufwanyama Says Those Close To President LunguÂ  Should Be Delivering Messages From Chiefs

Chieftainess Shimukunami of the Lamba people in Lufwanyama has asked those close to President Edgar Lungu to be delivering messages to the Head of State

And the chief has asked the government to speed up the development process in the area.

However, the traditional leader has thanked government for the delivery of farming inputs.

Chieftainess Shimukunami said this when PF Copperbelt Province Chairman Nathan Chanda called on her at her palace on Wednesday.

She said for the first time, the farmers have the inputs before the rainy season advances.

“This is what a government that cares for the people does. As here, it’s farming and if you give us the inputs on time, we are more than happy. This is what the President has done for us here. We have the inputs. You know the roads here are not that good and when you bring inputs when it’s raining, it becomes very difficult to deliver them,” chieftainess Shimukunami said.

She said she was happy that the PF has made tremendous progress in the health sector.

The traditional leader also hailed the delimitation exercise, saying it will help deliver development.

“Lufwanyama is so big. So when we heard about delimitation exercise, we came on board and participated very well. We are hopeful that the constituency will be cut and the wards divided so that development comes here,” she said.

And Chanda assured the traditional leader of the party and government support.

“We just came here to see how you are living. We are having a party mobilisation meeting but we thought, we should first get the blessings from here,” said Chanda.