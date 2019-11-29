PF Condemns Attacks On Sean Tembo

The Patriotic Front has condemned attacks on PeP leader Sean Tembo in Lusaka.

PF media director Sunday Chanda stated that Mr Tembo was a stakeholder in the governance of the country.

“The ruling Patriotic Front wishes to condemn in the strongest terms attacks against Mr. Sean Tembo, Leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP).

Mr. Tembo is a stakeholder in the affairs of this country and at 55 years of age, Zambia can and must tolerate divergent views including decisions taken by individuals in pursuit of their democratic participation,” Mr Chanda stated.

He stated that Zambians must be tolerant of divergent views.