PF Condemns Attacks On Sean Tembo

PF media director Sunday Chanda stated that Mr Tembo was a stakeholder in the governance of the country.
“The ruling Patriotic Front wishes to condemn in the strongest terms attacks against Mr. Sean Tembo, Leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP).
Mr. Tembo is a stakeholder in the affairs of this country and at 55 years of age, Zambia can and must tolerate divergent views including decisions taken by individuals in pursuit of their democratic participation,” Mr Chanda stated.
He stated that Zambians must be tolerant of divergent views.
“We all have a duty to guard jealously the democracy we have and commit ourselves to tolerance and the maturity to accept that we will not always agree but even under those circumstances, we must restrain ourselves from becoming personally disagreeable and violent,” stated Mr Chanda.
“Patriotic Front is calling on members of the public with any information regarding Mr. Tembo’s assailants to cooperate with the Zambia Police. The culprits must be brought to justice.”
6 Comments
Leon
All coming from the same party isn’t it hypocritical ,attacker
Leon
Resighn
Step down boi
franz tembo
I Feel Sorry And Keep It Up,that Is Politics
Curtis
Shamuna bane! It’s ridiculous for human beings to behave like animals in a jungle.First of all let me define the word cadre in case you don’t know.” It’s a small unit serving as part of or as the nucleus of a large political movement”, meaning that whatever you do portrays the attitude of your leadership.So behave because you are putting the name of your party in disrepute.