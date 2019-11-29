Sean Tembo Accuses PF Lusaka Chair Of Being Among His Attackers

PeP president Sean Tembo has accused Lusaka Province PF chairman Paul Moonga and Kanyama PF cadre Reuben Banda of being part of the group that attacked him while conducting a peaceful protest against the government’s purchase of 42 fire tenders worth $42 million using Grandview International.

Mr Tembo posted on his Facebook page last night that the person who hacked him was not easily identifiable as he had applied white powder on the face.

“This afternoon, a convoy of motor vehicles for our political party, the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) was attacked by some aggravated robbers along Cairo Road while we were undertaking our 13th peaceful protest against the $42 million fire tenders…which had full permission from the police. This occurred between National Milling and Farmers House. The robbers arrived on the scene in about three Toyota Corollas and were clad in black t-shirts and blue jeans, and a few of them had applied white powder on their faces, ostensibly as a disguise. The robbers were about 12 in number and carried an assortment of weapons ranging from pistols to machetes and assorted PeP members ran in all directions. Those who were driving the vehicles on the convoy were pulled out assaulted and searched of all valuables, including phones and wallets,” Mr Tembo stated. “Personally, I was attacked by three assailants and I managed to identify two of them as Mr. Paul Monga, the Lusaka Province Acting Chairman for the ruling Patriotic Front and Mr. Reuben Banda, a well known Kanyama PF Cadre. The third assailant who attacked me was not easily recognizable as he had applied white powder on his face. After searching me, my assailants went away with my wallet which had K8,300 in cash, my bank ATM Cards, Driving License, etc. They also took away my two phones, an iPhone 8 Plus and an iPhone 7. I was hacked twice in the head with a machete. In total, there were about 11 PeP Members who were assaulted.”

He said he and other victims were later taken to UTH for medical attention.

“I was given several stitches for my wounds and was later sent home for security reasons. I then proceeded to Lusaka Central Police station where I reported a case of aggravated robbery. Much as the two assailants that I was able to identify are well-known PF cadres, I would not like to rush and prematurely conclude that they carried out this aggravated robbery on us under the sanction of the political party that they belong to; the Patriotic Front. However, as the days pass, we shall see how much appetite the Zambia Police will have to arrest Mr. Paul Monga and Mr. Reuben Banda. If the Police are reluctant to firmly enforce the law in this matter, then we can all conclude that this aggravated robbery on ourselves was not only sanctioned by the Patriotic Front but possibly by President Lungu himself because it is only President Lungu who possesses the power to stall a criminal investigation,” Mr Tembo stated.

“ Personally, I am giving Mr. Paul Monga and Mr. Reuben Banda as well as their colleagues who attacked us this afternoon a 72-hour ultimatum to return our goods, our money as well as make arrangements for compensation of injured victims and damaged property. It should be made clear to all the citizens of this Republic that we reserve the right to take any and all measures necessary to get justice in this matter. What Mr. Paul Monga and Mr. Reuben Banda must remember is that just like any other human being, they are made of flesh and blood. Finally, we wish to take this opportunity to inform the citizenry that the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) will continue with the 42 scheduled protests against the $42 million fire tender scandal. We shall not be pushed around by anyone whether in the Court Room or on the streets. When we decided to form this political party, we were very alive to the fact that Zambian opposition politics is largely dominated arbitrary incarcerations and physical violence. In this regard, we shall announce a new date for our 13th Fire Tender Protest, given that this one was disturbed.”