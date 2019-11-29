  1. Home
Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal manager after 18 months in charge.

The Spaniard, who previously led Paris St-Germain to the French league title and won three Europa Leagues with Sevilla, was appointed Gunners boss in May 2018, succeeding Arsene Wenger.

He is to be replaced on a temporary basis by assistant and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal said the decision had been “taken due to results and performances not being at the level required”.

 

(Credit: BBC)

One Response to “Unai Emery: Arsenal Sack Boss after 18 Months in Charge”

  1. Jms

    You see, this is a very big lesson to learn to. No matter how your record was,you must produce or else,termination of contract occurs.

