Unai Emery: Arsenal Sack Boss after 18 Months in Charge

Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal manager after 18 months in charge.

The Spaniard, who previously led Paris St-Germain to the French league title and won three Europa Leagues with Sevilla, was appointed Gunners boss in May 2018, succeeding Arsene Wenger.

He is to be replaced on a temporary basis by assistant and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal said the decision had been “taken due to results and performances not being at the level required”.

(Credit: BBC)