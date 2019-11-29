“I understand that Zambia is a Christian nation. I also understand that the Republic’s constitution was written to protect all citizens. To paraphrase the Bible: ‘He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone’.
I was personally horrified to read yesterday about the sentencing of two men, who had a consensual relationship, which hurt absolutely no one, to 15 YEARS imprisonment for ‘crimes against the order of nature’. Meanwhile, government officials can steal millions of public dollars without prosecution, political cadres can beat innocent citizens for expressing their opinions with no consequences, or poachers/traffickers can kill numerous elephants, barbarically chainsaw and sell their tusks, and face a maximum of only five years imprisonment in Zambia,” Ambassador Foote stated.
US Envoy Speaks Out On Sentencing Of 2 Gay Kapiri Men
“I understand that Zambia is a Christian nation. I also understand that the Republic’s constitution was written to protect all citizens. To paraphrase the Bible: ‘He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone’.
3 Comments
Sylvester Moomba
To he’ll with your satanic approval. Both the old new testament in Leviticus and Romans is against homosexual and Lasbians. Away with your nosence defense, because, even animals, birds, snakes and plants and crops do mate with opposite sex partners.
kapilimposh
this statement is from our very people who support homosexaul. Daniel Foote did not have a capacity to speak on such issue……..fabricated
story
Maulau
It is devilish to support guy relationships
We love our Zambia so don’t bring your foreign ideas that are not progressive for our country.