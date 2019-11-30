Kalaba Salutes Media Self-Regulation Bill

Democratic Party president Mr Harry Kalaba has commended the media fraternity and journalists in Zambia for coming up with a draft bill for Media Self Regulation.

Mr Kalaba has said the media in Zambia deserves a pat on the back, adding that it is high time journalists were accorded a chance to exercise their rights to ensure free flow of information and operate freely without fear, victimisation and violence.

He said the Democratic Party is in total support of a free media as it enhances accountability and economic development in the country.

Mr Kalaba pledged total support once elected into government to ensure the media is fully supported and funded adequately to effectively enhance the free flow of information in Zambia.