Miner Dies At Collum Mine After A Rock Fell On Him

A miner has died after a rock fell on him at Collum Coal Mine in Sinazongwe District of Southern Province while two others have survived the accident with injuries.

Police acting spokesperson Danny Mwale has identified the deceased as Stanley Bulongo, 44 of Chiyabi Village.

Mwale identified the injured as Trust Simulobela, 39 and Teddy Siakulya, 31, also of Chiyabi Village who sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Maamba General Hospital.

“The three were on duty underground when the rock fell on them at 11:20 hours at Collum Coal Mine shaft one.

The body of the deceased is in Maamba General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” said Mwale.