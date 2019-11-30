MISA Hopes New ZNBC DG Will Make  Corporation A True Public Broadcaster

MISA Zambia says it hopes the newly appointed Director General of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Malolela Lusambo will address the “stumbling blocks” that have stood in ZNBC’s transformational path from a state broadcaster that serves only the interest of the party and its government to one that serves the public in all its entirety.

In a statement, MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale stated that she expects Lusambo to follow the ZNBC Act especially under article 7 where ZNBC functions are clearly spelt out and require it to serve the Zambian public in its entirety and not the interests of a few powerful entities or persons.

“MISA Zambia is aware of many operational challenges ZNBC is facing such as delayed payment of salaries to members of staff and unfair media coverage,” she stated. “Having worked for ZNBC for many years, we believe Lusambo will take the necessary steps to address some of the challenges that have dogged ZNBC. It is our hope that Mr Lusambo will address the stumbling blocks that have stood in ZNBC’s transformational path from a state broadcaster that serves only the interest of the party and its government to one that serves the public in its entire entirety.”

ZNBC Board chairperson Mulenga Kapwepwe announced the appointment of Mr Lusambo on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 in Lusaka.

Mr Lusambo has worked for ZNBC in the Engineering and Technical Services as a Director and takes over from Richard Mwanza whose contract came to an end this year in October.