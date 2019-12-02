Govt Extols Chief Zumwanda

Government has paid tribute to the late chief Zumwanda of the Chewa people of Lumezi District.

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu who represented government at the burial of chief Zumwanda on Saturday said the traditional leader a gallant leader whose selfless deeds are worth emulating.

“The late Chief Zumwanda was a parent at heart who championed great causes such as conservation of wild life and reforestation. His Royal Highness’s fight against human rights abuses such as gender based violence, early marriages and the marginalization of persons with disabilities will make him a true gallant leader whose selfless deeds are worth emulating,” he said.

Mr Zulu said President Lungu was saddened by the death of chief Zumwanda.

“The Government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is saddened by the passing on of His Royal Highness Chief Zumwanda of the Chewa speaking people of Lumezi district. It was with heavy hearts that the Provincial Patriotic Front Chairman Andrew Lubusha and I led government and party officials at the burial of His Royal Highness,” he said

“His Royal Highness’s fight against human rights abuses such as gender based violence, early marriages and the marginalization of persons with disabilities will make him a true gallant leader whose selfless deeds are worth emulating. As we all render our heartfelt condolences to the royal family, our prayer is that they remain strong and united even as they believe God to shepherd them through this trying moment,” he said.

Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu presided over the requiem mass for the late chief.