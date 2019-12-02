Lightning Strikes Five Footballers in Chiengi

Five people belonging to a local football team died while three of their colleagues survived after they were struck by lightning in Chienge District of Luapula Province.
Zambia Police Service acting spokespersons Danny Mwale has identified the victims as Jackson Kabwe aged 20, Seleman Kapembwa aged 19 and Joe Chansa aged 19 and Mpundu Nasri and Joe Katai aged 16 and 17 respectively.
“Investigations revealed that the victims belonged to a local football team known as Chilondo Football Club (aka Barcelona) and were hired to cultivate a piece of land in order to raise funds at Chikalipa Village. Before they finished working, rain started and the Eight players went to seek refuge under a mango tree were lightening struck killing the Five on the spot,” he said.
5 Comments
OC
Too bad, may their souls rest in peace.
pf
R.I.P guys till we meet again, am so scared i have never seen lightening claiming so many lives like what is happening this rain season, anyway only GOD knows
Mlase
May i take this opportunity to advise people NOT TO STAND UNDER A TREE WEN IT BEGINS TO RAIN ESPECIALLY IF U NOTICE SIGNS OF A THUNDER STORM..All wet trees become good conductors of electricity during a thunderstorm.A wet tree in simple terms acts as a Lightning arrestor.The rest is for u the reader to research wat a wet tree does during thunderstorms
Mlase
For my brothrrs nd sisters frm the bemba land who may not kniw wat thunder is..its a loud rumbling sound caused by a discharge of an atmospheric electric charge.I think this is very clear now of wat happens wen an electricity is discharged in the atmosphere during rains.
Mlase
