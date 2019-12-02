MISA Chair Urges Female Journalists to Resist Sexual Predators

MISA Zambia chairperson Hellen Mwale has urged female journalists to be wary of politicians that may take advantage of their vulnerability.

Speaking during the second Media Insaka, Mwale said most young female journalists were being take advantage of by politicians due to their weak economic status.

She said Journalists need to refuse to be used by people who don’t mean well in seeing females excel through their hard work.

“Some of these politicians will use you and dump you so be careful, ask them some of them do come to me but I don’t tolerate go and ask them, I have my integrity to protect and I expect the same from you colleagues,” she said.

Mwale said it is embarrassing to see people of a noble profession being taken advantage of by people who do not care about their future.

“This is noble profession, regard it as such…. know your worth and you will not allow any of these people to come near you,” she added.