No Foreigner Will Be Allowed To Drive Trucks In Zambia, Says Minister

Local truck drivers have why foreigners easily acquire driving licences and have asked the Road Transport and Safety Agency and government to explain this trend.
He said this on Sunday when he addressed truck drivers on the Copperbelt in Ndola who recently held protests.
One of the truck drivers asked the minister why foreigners were more respected than the local people.
“…truck drivers in the country are poorly paid and hence the need for the government to intervene by revising the minimum wage. Truck drivers are not respected by their employers,” he said.
In response, Kafwaya said: “You need to tell us that the drivers should not be foreigners. Report any foreigner who is employed as a driver to us so that we deal with the matter. Under me as minister, no foreigner will be a driver.”
He said it was unfortunate that some truck drivers have been working for years without contracts.
“The more reason I came to meet with you drivers is to talk about issues affecting you in the transport sector. There are better ways of resolving issues such as dialogue. Each time you have issues, our offices are open for you to engage us,” Kafwaya said.
“This is an important sector because of its importance to the country’s economy. Drivers are a stakeholder and they should not be left behind and hence our engagement today.”
He said the government appreciates the role drivers play in national development.
“This government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is committed to ensuring that we hear from you on many issues affecting you. We have worked on many roads to make sure that it is easy for you to transport goods and services across the country,” he said.
