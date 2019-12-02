No Foreigner Will Be Allowed To Drive Trucks In Zambia, Says Minister

Local truck drivers have why foreigners easily acquire driving licences and have asked the Road Transport and Safety Agency and government to explain this trend.

However, Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has assured that no foreigners will be allowed to drive trucks in Zambia.

He said this on Sunday when he addressed truck drivers on the Copperbelt in Ndola who recently held protests.

One of the truck drivers asked the minister why foreigners were more respected than the local people.

“…truck drivers in the country are poorly paid and hence the need for the government to intervene by revising the minimum wage. Truck drivers are not respected by their employers,” he said.

In response, Kafwaya said: “You need to tell us that the drivers should not be foreigners. Report any foreigner who is employed as a driver to us so that we deal with the matter. Under me as minister, no foreigner will be a driver.”