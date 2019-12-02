Sinkamba Says Foote Gay Outbursts Motivated by Other Reasons

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has accused United States of America Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote of having private with the Patriotic Front government that have nothing to do with his pro-gay stance.

Foote has taken the spotlight for his verbal protests over the jailing to Kapiri Mposhi gay men by the Lusaka High Court.

The gay couple were handed a 15-year old sentence for having sex against the order of nature.

Mr Sinkamba has stated that the United States has some of most stringent sentences for sexual offences in the world which cannot be comparable to the 15 years imposed on the two homosexuals.

“Take for instance the case of sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein who liked young women. In 2008, prosecutors forged a deal whereby he avoided federal charges – which could have seen him face life in prison – and instead received an 18-month prison sentence, during which he was able to go on work-release to his office for 12 hours a day, six days a week. He was released on probation after 13 months. Last month Jeff committed suicide in prison avoiding life imprisonment this time around,” Sinkamba said.

He has accused the US Ambassador of being a hypocrite stating that it is unfair to condemn the High Court ruling when sentences in the USA were harsher.

“In essence, the American Ambassador is a hypocrite. It is not fair to condemn the High Court for the harsh sentence. Sexual offence sentences in the United States are harsher and can attract up to life imprisonment on Federal charges. Even polygamy and bigamy are serious sexual offences which attract 15 years or more. So, what is the fuss about on the 15 years?” Sinkamba questioned

He has since challenged Foote to open up that his real issue was corruption in government and not hiding in other stories to seek a platform.

“The real issue that has pissed off the Ambassador is corruption. This is the axis of evil for the beef. I think the Ambassador is just pissed off due to rampant corruption in PF Government. It appears to me that he had to find an excuse to spit it out the beef,” he added.

Sinkamba said sexuality is a regional or country issue adding that polygamy is a legal sexual issue in Zambia but an offence in the USA further adding that Zambians respect the sexuality of Americans on LGBT.

“If Americans feels strongly against the laws of Zambia on LGBT, the best thing to do is to open up the American visa system for LGBT people. May be, America can have a green card system for LGBT people which could be used as a means for such people to easily travel and settle in the USA where LGBT is perfectly legal. After all, we do not have many Zambians in the USA compared to other African countries like Eritrea and Ethiopia who went there in great numbers on a deliberate American policy,” he stated.