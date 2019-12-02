ZDA Says It’s Not Disbursing Grants TO MSMEs

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) says it is not disbursing any business grants to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

ZDA Acting Director General Matongo Matamwandi said the Agency is not disbursing business grants and is not in any partnership with an organisation called ‘BACC Far North Queensland’ in offering business grants to entrepreneurs.

He said ZDA has never had any dealings, interactions or any relationship with BACC Far North Queensland.

“The Agency would like to warn the members of the public to be wary and interrogate these offers from unscrupulous people and seek confirmation with the Zambia Development Agency or other legitimate Government institutions before they can apply or make any payments,” Matamwandi warned.

He said the Agency has also engaged the relevant authorities to crack down on the scammers and bring them to book.

“It is the hope of the Agency that no more money will be lost from unsuspecting members of the public. Recently, there has been a social media advert circulating which has flooded Facebook and WhatsApp purporting that ZDA is working with BACC Far North Queensland to provide business grants and some unsuspecting entrepreneurs have been swindled,” said Matamwandi.

“The fraudsters are claiming that ZDA has received funding worth K15.28 million and is disbursing business grants to support both the formal and informal SMEs in conjunction with an organisation dabbed BACC Far North Queensland,” said Matamwandi.

This is contained in a statement issued by Zambia Development Agency Public Relations Officer Russel Haamubbi.