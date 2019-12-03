Parliament Restores Bill Number 10…UPND MPs Walk Out in Protest

The Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 has been restored to the order paper after parliament presided over it.
Opposition UPND members of parliament walked of parliament but their protest could not halt the process that required a simple majority to be restored.
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo moved the motion to have the bill restored.
The bill will now be table before parliament at second reading stage.
The motion only needed a simple majority to be passed.
Leader of the opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu led the UPND legislators as they stormed out of parliament.
11 Comments
Steezy
But my country, so we can’t see this injustice, why are there even opposition MP if there views can’t be heard
Pharaoh
Lets hope, UPND MPs shall again walk away from the polling stations during 2021 general elections cause its their tendance of doing so.
Foolish Foote
I hope so too.
gupta
Zed awe sure kuwaya waya
Akulu A Nyau
I regret my vote. Looking forward to 2021
Saga
Life yapa zed kukosa there is no justice in our country
Pharaoh
Some proceedures are difficult for a person like me to understand so why should I comment on something for the sake of….
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
They should continue walking away even when allowances are being given out… wasting electorate’s time for development.
peter zambia
my people plz vote hh govt 2021
Chanda
I THOUGHT IF THERE IS ANYTHING WRONG WITH THE BILL THIS WAS THE TIME FOR THE UPND PARLIAMENTARIANS TO DEBATE TO PERSUADE THEIR PF COUNTERPARTS AND GIVING REASONS WHY THE BILL IS BAD. ALAS THE UPND MPS COULD NOT DO THAT. THEY HAVE NO POINTS. NO POINTS DURING THE DIALOGUE, NO POINTS BEFORE THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT, NO POINTS TO RENDER IN PARLIAMENT. HENCE THE WALK OUT. WHAT A SHAME.
Presley Chilumbu
This looks to be a PF page. 90% comments are from PF members