Parliament Restores Bill Number 10…UPND MPs Walk Out in Protest

The Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 has been restored to the order paper after parliament presided over it.

Opposition UPND members of parliament walked of parliament but their protest could not halt the process that required a simple majority to be restored.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo moved the motion to have the bill restored.

The bill will now be table before parliament at second reading stage.

The motion only needed a simple majority to be passed.

Leader of the opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu led the UPND legislators as they stormed out of parliament.