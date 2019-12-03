Three Year Old Girl Drowns in Flooded Rubbish Pit

A three-year old girl has died after drowning in a flooded rubbish pit in Mansa District of Luapula Province.

Rose Mwape died on Saturday around midday at Kalikeka Village in Mansa District.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the sad development.

Chushi said that the incident happened when mother to the deceased identified as Regina Mwape, 29, was washing clothes and her daughter was at her grandmother’s place in the same neighbourhood.

“When lunch was prepared, she went to look for the child only to find her dead in a rubbish pit full of rain water,” he said.

He said police visited the scene and have since opened an inquiry while the body of the deceased has been deposited to Mansa General Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.