Chifubu MP Walks Free in Wife Battery Case after Complainant Refuses to Testify against Hubby

Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has walked to freedom after the Ndola High Court entered a nolle prosequi in the matter in which he was arrested for battering his wife.

His wife Agness refused to continue testifying in the matter saying that she had reconciled with her husband.

Ng’ambi was charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that on June 7, 2019, Ng’ambi, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable, caused grievous harm to his wife.

When the matter came up for continued trial before the Ndola High Court, the state informed the court that the victim was unwilling to continue the matter stating that the two had reconciled.

“The witness is not before court and the matter was coming up for continuation of trial. The victim in this matter Agness Mubanga Ng’ambi has indicated to the state that she does not wish to testify against her husband who is the accused in this matter, as they have reconciled,” the state told the court.

In her ruling, Judge Chembe informed the accused in the case, Ng’ambi that the matter was being discontinued.

“The prosecution has discontinued the matter by way of a nolle prosequi against you. But note that a nolle is not an acquittal, once there is other evidence or the victim decides to come to court, you will be charged on the same charges,” Judge Chembe stated.