Ndola Taxi Driver Appears In Court For Defiling Toddler

A 47-year-old taxi driver of Ndola has denied defiling a one-year-old child in his car.

The defilement is alleged to have happened in the Central Business District of Ndola on November 19, 2019 while the mother left the child with the taxi driver.

But the taxi driver has denied the charge in the Ndola Magistrate Court.

This is in a matter where Moses Phiri is charged with defilement of a child under the age of 16.

It is alleged that Phiri on November 19, 2019 in Ndola defiled the child who was left with him in his taxi.

When the matter came up for plea before Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi, Phiri said he understood the charge but denied it.

Magistrate Mbuzi adjourned the matter to December 5, 2019 for commencement of trial.

It is alleged that on the material day, Phiri was engaged by the child’s father to take his wife and the child to town to buy groceries.

While the child’s mother went into a shop to buy the groceries, she left her in the car with Phiri, who was well known to the family.

It was during that time that Phiri allegedly defiled the baby.

It is alleged that when she returned from the shop, the victim’s mother found her child crying uncontrollably and was on Phiri’s laps.

This prompted her to call her husband, who later apprehended Phiri.

And when the child was taken to Arthur Davison Children’s hospital for medical examination, it was revealed that she had been defiled.

Phiri was arrested and charged with the offence of defilement.