U20 Cosafa Kicks-Off in Lusaka

The Cosafa Under-20 rolls into action this morning with three fixtures lined up at Nkoloma Stadium.

The first match kicks-off at 10:00 hours with Angola taking on Seychelles while Comoros will tackle Malawi in a lunchtime kick-off at 12:45 hours.

Hosts Zambia will join the fray at 15:30 hours with a potentially explosive clash with the junior Zebras of Botswana.

Zambia will be looking to hit third time lucky as they host this edition for the third consecutive time.

Coach Oswald Mutapa has been piecing his act together and will be looking to the inspiration of some of the standout performers like Prince Mumba, Francisco Mwepu, Muma Mumba, Chanda Mukuka and Prince Bwalya.

Zambia is looking to adding it 12th crown on home soil but will have to be wary of the threat posed by Botswana.

The 2016 champions have come short on the last two editions and will hope that the change of setting will reinvigorate the team’s fortunes.

Charges have been pegged at K10 open wing and K50 Grand Stand. Tickets are available through Computicket in any Shoprite outlet.

(Credit: FAZ Media)