Walk Out On Bill 10, Then What?

Opposition members of parliament yesterday walked out of Parliament when a motion was read by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo seeking the reintroduction of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill Number 10 of 2019 on the Order Paper.

Their walkout was no surprise because we all know it was an instruction from UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that all his MPs should boycott Bill 10 when it is brought back to Parliament. The only ones that remained are Nalikwanda member of parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwngwa and Teddy Kasonso of Solwezi East constituency. The reasons for their stay in the House is obvious; the two opposition members of parliament were part of the Parliamentary Select committee that sat to receive submissions from a cross section of Zambians on the proposals contained in the Bill 10. They couldn’t have just stood up because their counterparts from the party have adhered to the order given by their president. This is what we call patriotism. The two exercised independent judgment based on what they believe in instead of going by decisions dictated by someone else.

So Parliament hears that the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill will be tabled for inclusion on the Order Paper for this session of the National Assembly. Instead of staying in the House to hear the way forward for this Bill, the opposition members of parliament decide to walk out. This act disappointed quite a number of their supporters and sympathisers who expressed their disappointment on social media and preferred that those representatives of the people stayed in the House to either reject the Bill or not, than walking out. This is not the first time it is happening, but this it will not solve anything right now and never will it do so even in the future. This is a type of politics that has never solved anything in countries where democracy is relished and followed. Whenever a disagreement arises in the House, the best thing opposition members of parliament and others can do is to stick around and disagree with their colleagues on the right in a manner allowed using their parliamentary privileges. What the opposition must never forget is that they are in Parliament to represent the people and not their selfish interests. But well, the truth is that they are there to serve themselves going by their stunts regarding the Constitution.

They are backed by some Civil Society Organisations that only yesterday failed to clearly articulate their contentions with the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill when asked simple questions at some radio station. That was some self exposure of where their interests are; they do it on behalf of some politicians. Just like some of these CSOs, the truth of the matter is that even these so called opposition members of parliament that hold critical views over the governance of this country have their opinions titled towards a certain political agenda. There’s really no genuine cause by these opposition MPs and CSOs. Most of them do not have the interests of the people and the country at the core of their activities. It is about individual interests and ensuring their pockets are well taken care of.