Appeal Court Dismisses High Court’s Refusal To Join Nkombo, Kambwili To Impeachment Case

Court of Appeal judge Fulgence Chisanga has dismissed the ruling of the High Court which refused to join Mazabuka UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo and NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to the judicial review case relating to the impeachment motion issued by them.

Judge Chisanga quashed the ruling of the High Court and ordered that Mr Nkombo and Mr Kambwili be joined to the Judicial review proceedings as parties that are properly interested in the same.

The Court of Appeal further reversed the High Court’s order that costs were to be borne by Mr Nkombo and Mr Kambwili but that instead, each party bears own costs both in the High Court and in the Court of Appeal.

Mr Nkombo was represented by Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Co while Mr Kambwili was represented by Gilbert Phiri of PNP Advocates, Christopher Mundia of CLM Legal Practitioners and Zevianji Sinkala of Muleza Mwiimbu and Company.

The Respondents, were represented by Hobday Kabwe, Ignatius Chooka, Lewis Mosho and the Attorney Generals Chambers.