Bwana Mkubwa MP Lobbies Funds for Yengwe Basic Upgrade

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda has embarked on a project to raise K250, 000 for the upgrading of Yengwe Basic School to a secondary School.

Chanda has already committed K180, 000 from the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to fast track the project that hopes to accommodate grades 11 and classes to the already existing structure.

He says his office will lobby from the corporate world for the difference to allow for the completion of a 1×3 classroom block.

Dr Chanda said the school currently only accommodates pupils up to grade 10 due to inadequate infrastructure at the facility.

“Using 2018 Constituency Development Fund (CDF), we are building a 1×3 classroom block and offices so that Yengwe Basic School, in Kavu/Kang’onga, which is currently at grade 9/10 level, can go up to grade 12. Local community members themselves are building the classroom blocks under a labour-based model,” Dr Chanda said.

He said currently pupils are forced to cover long distances to access secondary education at Masala and Caritas adding that those with disabilities too are affected.

“We are working hard with the community to ensure quick completion of the classroom blocks so that Yengwe Basic School is upgraded to grade 12 level,” Dr Chanda said.