Petauke Police Nab 4 Suspected Robbers

POLICE in Eastern Province have arrested a Burundi national and three Zambians in connection with several break-ins in Chipata and Petauke districts.

Provincial police commissioner Luckson Sakala said apart from a Burundian the other suspect was a taxi driver from Chipata who is also known as C5 while the other two escaped from lawful custody at Emmasdale police station in Lusaka.

Sakala said the suspects were apprehended by alert police officers from Petauke on Tuesday.

He said police recovered several groceries and a Toyota Corolla that the suspects were using.

“From their own confessions they are saying there were four places here in Chipata where they broke in but a lot of break-ins have been taking place in Petauke. What they have been doing is that once they break in, they take the stolen items to Lusaka for market,” Sakala said.