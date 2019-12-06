PF Give 24 Hour Ultimatum to Provincial Chair After Ilambo Ward Loss

The Patriotic Front (PF) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum for its Northern Province chairperson to explain or resign in the wake of the Ilambo Ward by-election loss to the UPND.

Party Secretary General Davies Mwila said the loss of a local government seat in Lupososhi Constituency was very embarrassing to the ruling party.

Northern Province Chairperson Lazarus Bwalya has been called out to give a credible explanation for the loss.

The Patriotic Front lost the Ilambo Ward in Lupososhi Constituency in Luwingu district.

Mwila told a media briefing in Lusaka today that it is unacceptable for Mr. Chungu who is not only Lupososhi Member of Parliament but Northern Province Minister to lose a local government by-election in his own house.

Chungu has since been given 24 hours to explain why the party lost in Lupososhi ward or face consequences.

He said failure to do so will result in the party taking action against their lawmaker.

Mwila said the PF campaign team in Northern Province was complacent in all the ward elections.