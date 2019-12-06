  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. PF Retain Milenge Seat
Politics

PF Retain Milenge Seat

|

The ruling Patriotic Front has retained the Milenge council chairperson seat with its candidate Chanda Masheke polling 4, 409 votes ahead of the UPND’s Brave Nsamba who got 1, 237.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of incumbent Fidelis Chushi of the Patriotic Front.

According the results announced by Returning officer Duncan Chipulu this morning, the PF retained the seat with a runway margin.

5 Comments

  1. Chansa chansa

    Techabo bakalekefye

    Reply

  2. Mapesho

    Congratulations PF.

    Reply

  3. Bashikulu Em2a

    chabe so

    Reply

  4. Leon

    We will watch znbc news thereafter listen to Prime TV News

    Reply

  5. Ba bemba

    Congratulations ba PF, let’s hope you will reduced the price of the meali meal at milenge.

    Reply

Leave a Reply