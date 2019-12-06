PF Retain Milenge Seat

The ruling Patriotic Front has retained the Milenge council chairperson seat with its candidate Chanda Masheke polling 4, 409 votes ahead of the UPND’s Brave Nsamba who got 1, 237.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of incumbent Fidelis Chushi of the Patriotic Front.

According the results announced by Returning officer Duncan Chipulu this morning, the PF retained the seat with a runway margin.