Police Gun Down Seven Armed Criminals

Police in Lusaka have gunned down seven notorious criminals suspected to be foreign nationals in an exchange of fire recovering four firearms among them, three Pistols and one revolver with rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says the incident occurred on Thursday between 19:00 and 20 00 hours in Lusaka’s Makeni Simson area after Police received a tip off from members of the public.

“A search in a motor vehicle which the criminals were using, a Toyota Ipsum registration number ALX 8160, silver in color, a further recovery of 36 rounds of ammunition of a revolver, two number plates bearing registration numbers AAJ 4317 and ABM 9712, two masks, four reverts, 22 assorted cell phones, assorted foreign currency among them Chinese, Indian, Zimbabwean, Malawian and Singapore currencies was made” she said.

Katongo added that the criminals are suspected to have been behind a spate of aggravated robberies experienced in Lusaka targeting foreign nationals.