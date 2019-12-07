Kang’ombe, Mpundu Battle for Adoption Divides C/B PF

The political alignments ahead of the 2021 elections parliamentary adoptions has manifested with Patriotic Front district chairperson Everisto Chilufya engulfed in the intr-party contests.

Chilufya has been accused of weeding out prospective supporters of the possible candidature of Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe and District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu.

Some Patriotic Front Members have accused Chilufya of abusing powers to suspend ordinary members perceived to be supporting either Kang’ombe or Mpundu.

The complainants feel the action to suspend members of the party is meant to instil fear among those who have been advocating for a change of leadership among some serving members of parliament.

“It is not a hidden fact, people are scared of Kang’ombe (Christopher) and Binwell (Mpundu) in the next elections so now they are issuing suspensions to anyone who supports these two,” a PF member has disclosed.

The complaints follow the suspension of Leevan Mukuka a well-known Kang’ombe supporter and Clement Kalobo, who appears to beMpundu’s official photographer.

“So if you ask me, how can you suspend Kalobo or Leevan Mukuka? These are just sympathisers but the reasons are known because they are close to Binwell Mpundu and Christopher Kang’ombe, it is very unfair and we feel the man is abusing powers now,” another member stated.

When asked, Chilufya who is Luangwa Ward Councillor also former Kitwe Deputy Mayor said the party is governed by rules and those not adhering to that will be suspended.

“We have rules in this party; all we are doing is to discipline those misbehaving. We will not tolerate indiscipline among our members. This is just to give them an opportunity for them to reflect on their conduct,” Chilufya said.

He added that those being suspended are not being chased from the party.