Musukwa Speaks for Persons with Disabilities

Chililabombwe Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Musukwa has called for the incorporating of persons with disabilities in all developmental programmes to enhance the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Musukwa, who is also Mines Minister, reiterated governments resolve to ensure the lives of persons with disabilities are secured through the implementation of various policies among them the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme.

He was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by his emissary Ricky Kamboyi during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Chililabombwes Kasumbalesa area.

The day, which was commemorated under the theme Transformation towards Sustainable and Resilient Society for All, was being held for the first time in Chililabombwe courtesy of Watch Your Life Movement, a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for persons living with disabilities.

He encouraged the local authorities to reserve trading spaces for persons with disabilities in all markets to enhance their participation in economic activities to reverse the trend of the disabled begging on the streets.

And Watch Your Life Movement Executive Director Stephen Nkomeni called on government to come up with relevant programmes that will uplift the lives of persons with disabilities in line with the vision 2030 that pledges to leave no one behind.