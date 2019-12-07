Truck Driver Burns To Death In Road Accident

A truck driver has died on the spot while four others have sustained injuries in a Fatal Road Traffic accident which happened on Friday evening.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo stated that the accident happened around 17:46 hours along the Great East Road, about 80 Kilometres west of Nyimba Boma.

“Involved was Male Masauso Zulu aged 55 of unknown address in Chipata who whilst driving a Volvo truck ABR 1420 with five passengers on board and loaded with cooking oil moving from west to east lost control of the motor vehicle and blocked the road. The driver died on the spot and was burnt beyond recognition and the remains were deposited in Nyimba District Hospital mortuary,” Mwaata-Katongo stated.

“The following passengers sustained some injuries: male Johane Mwanza aged 33 of Chipata sustained broken right leg and general body pains and he has been referred to St Francis Mission Hospital while the other two were being observed at Nyimba District Hospital.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle which blocked the road and caught fire.”

And Mwaata-Katongo stated that one person died while 13 others sustained injuries in a Road Traffic Accident which occurred on Friday again around 17:40 hours along Independence Avenue in Lusaka.

” Involved was a Toyota Hiace registration number ALJ 8227 driven by unknown driver who ran away after the accidents and on board were the following passengers: Alick, other name is not known, who sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot, Violet Mulena aged 36, Violet Chiliti, male Chishimba Nkonde aged 55, Charity Kayonde aged 38, Esnart Tembo aged 47, Grace Nalwamba Grace aged 38, Juliet Zimba aged 84, Bertha Mucha aged 47, Davis Tembo aged 38, male Ludo Chinyemba aged 38, Grace Zulu aged 58, Georgina Phiri aged 45 and John Chitalu aged 45,” she stated.

“Also involved was John Banda aged 37 driving a Steyr truck registration number AGB 6465. The accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota Hiace ALJ 8227 failed to keep to its near side ( lane) hence hit into the truck which was parked off the road.”