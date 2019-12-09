10-Year Old Girl Reports Abusive Dad to Police after he Battered his Wife

A 10-year old girl of Wusakile Township in Kitwe has hit the spotlight after having reported his father to the police for battering her mother leaving her unconscious.
The assailant identified as 49 year old Potipher Lungu battered his wife and locked her up in her unconscious state.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said Lungu beat up his wife and locked her up in an unconscious state.
The daughter who witnessed the beating rushed to the police station to report the assault with police moving in to arrest her dad.
Katanga has identified the victim as Charity Lungu who was later rushed to Wusakile Mine Hospital for medical treatment.
She said the victim sustained a deep cut on her nose adding that the suspect has since been charged with an offence of unlawful wounding.
4 Comments
Jungle unchained
Nice move girl,I hope the police will be feeding you.
A
Very brave move Girl. You managed to go against traditional norms that perpetuate gender based violence and sorted for justice. It is time people realise that the family should not be a safe haven for crime but rather a peaceful place that fosters physical, mental and
A
Physical, mental and spiritual growth.
The Duke
I hope the police will be paying school feels for you and feed you once that man is out of jail you will not be is child again African norms