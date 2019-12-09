10-Year Old Girl Reports Abusive Dad to Police after he Battered his Wife

A 10-year old girl of Wusakile Township in Kitwe has hit the spotlight after having reported his father to the police for battering her mother leaving her unconscious.

The assailant identified as 49 year old Potipher Lungu battered his wife and locked her up in her unconscious state.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said Lungu beat up his wife and locked her up in an unconscious state.

The daughter who witnessed the beating rushed to the police station to report the assault with police moving in to arrest her dad.

Katanga has identified the victim as Charity Lungu who was later rushed to Wusakile Mine Hospital for medical treatment.

She said the victim sustained a deep cut on her nose adding that the suspect has since been charged with an offence of unlawful wounding.