CATHOLIC PRIEST, FATHER PAUL CHIBWE DIES

Father Paul Chibwe a parish priest of Kalingalinga Catholic Parish has died.

Father Paul died at the University Teaching Hospital(UTH) in the early hours of today.

Previously, Father Paul Chibwe was presiding over the Chunga Catholic Parish but was later transferred to South Africa to help with a parish that was manned by a Cameroonian priest who got sick.

Father Paul has been in South Africa untill he returned to Zambia.

He was brought back to Zambia and was given Kalingalinga parish.

He has been at Kalingalinga parish all this time till today when he died today at UTH.

The funeral of Father Paul is being held in Chawama at his mother’s house.