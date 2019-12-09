Murder Cases in Mpongwe Soar

Mpongwe District Commissioner, Keith Maila says the increased murder cases in his area are worrisome.

Speaking when the Police Public Complaints Commission paid a courtesy call on him, Maila said the community is living in fear of being attacked by unknown criminals.

Maila said reports of murder reaching his office are worrying hence the call to the police to intensify patrols and corner the perpetrators.

“The situation has reached worrying levels, we need to address this matter urgently otherwise our people are not safe,” he said.

Maila said the discovery of dead bodies has become the order of the day in his area.

“There are lot of criminals now in our district, just the other week a decomposed body was picked up in an unfinished shop in Munkumpu area,” he said.

Maila has since appealed to the commission to assist in addressing some of the challenges facing police in the district so as to allow them respond to security challenges.