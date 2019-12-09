Two Juveniles Killed by Truck in Solwezi

Two juveniles have died in a Road Traffic Accident along Mutanda-Solwezi road near Kimiteto in Solwezi District.

The accident involved a Scania bus registration number ALT 2162 which was being driven by 45-year old Kalemba Maika of Makobo in Kalulushi.

The accident happened when the bus hit an unknown male juvenile cyclist aged 14 who was carrying a 12-year old passenger.

Both juveniles died on the spot.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila has confirmed the development.

He said the two bodies are in Solwezi Hospital mortuary awaiting identification while the driver has been detained for causing death by dangerous driving.