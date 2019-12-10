African Milling Cuts Mealie Meal Prices

African Milling Limited has with immediate effect reduced the price of mealie meal from K150 to 130 at the factory.

According to African Milling sales and marketing manager Jomo Matululu, the reduction is a result of the tripartite agreement signed between the milling company, grain traders and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

The recommended retail price for African Milling mealie meal in Lusaka would be K 136.

During the commissioning of the expanded African Milling plant in Lusaka last week, the company’s management assured President Edgar Lungu that they would reduce the prices of mealie meal this week.

Government has in the past been working on modalities of reducing the prices of the staple food with several interventions being undertaken by various stakeholders in the milling industry.

“If you recall during the launch of our expanded plant, we had assured the President and the country at large that we would reduce the prices of mealie meal and true to our words, we have done it. As African Milling we are here to serve the Zambian people and ensure that we offer our commodity at an affordable price for all and so we have reduced the prices from K150 to K 130 ex-factory and our recommended retail prices for Lusaka is K 136 for a 25 kg bag,” said Matululu.