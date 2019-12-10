Siliya Engages ZNBC Over Delayed Salaries

Information minister Dora Siliya says government is concerned with the situation at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) where workers have not yet received their November salaries and is doing everything possible to address the matter.

Siliya says whilst her ministry is responsible for policy formulation, it is her expectation that the board, management and workers at ZNBC will come up with sustainable strategies to keep the institution financially afloat.

Speaking when she addressed Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information Dissemination (ZUBID) branch officials in her office this morning, Siliya said while the issue of the November salaries is urgent, the national broadcaster needs to come up with long-term strategies that will sustain its operations and avoid issues such as delayed salaries.

Siliya said that with stiff competition in the industry, there was need for new ideas and innovations to turn around the institution.

“ZNBC needs to think outside the box in order to avoid the same problems reoccurring each time they have to pay their workers because it will be difficult to always wait for Ministry of Finance to release funds especially that the country has austerity measures in effect,” she advised.

Meanwhile Siliya has appealed to workers at ZNBC to be patient with management and give them time to resolve their issue.

And Siliya has advised the union at ZNBC to follow the laid down communication channel in airing their grievances.

“The reason the minister appoints a board at ZNBC is to oversee the management of the institution, and if the institution has challenges, it is expected that workers together with the board in place write to the minister so that they present the issues at hand,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information Dissemination (ZUBID) Secretary General Andrew Mphandamwike explained that the union decided to seek audience with the minister because workers had run out of options.

Mphandamwike said management and the board have tried everything they can but have failed hence the resolution to seek help from the Minster in charge of the media industry.

This is according to press statement issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.