CBU Workers Threaten Strike Over Delayed November Salaries

Unionised workers at the Copperbelt University will today (Wednesday) withdraw their labour should management fail to pay them their November salaries.

Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) Deputy Secretary General Emmanuel Kabaso said the union is dismayed with the failure by management and government to pay salaries to workers for the month of November 2019.

He said the trend of delayed salaries at the Copperbelt University is very disappointing and demoralising to the workers.

“The Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) shall therefore, not entertain this scenario anymore. Why should we be reduced to beggars? According to the Employment Code Act 2019 section 66 subsection (2), the law is very clear on payment of employee wages and it states as follows “The wages of an employee shall be paid at regular intervals not being later than the 5th day following the date upon which they fall,” Dr Kabaso said.

He said unionised workers should have been paid on the 28th of November 2019 adding that Management has abrogated the law by not paying the workers

Dr Kabaso said if the delayed November 2019 salaries are not paid by today, scheduled classes that commenced on Monday 9th December will not be conducted as members will be busy sourcing money elsewhere to take care of their families.

“Our members will only resume normal activities once they are paid. To this effect, all matters to do with Board of Studies meetings, Board of Examiners, Senate Examination Committee and classes will not take place until November 2019 salaries are paid,” he added.