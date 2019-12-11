Chipata Councillors reject re-introduction of Bicycle Levy

Councillors in Chipata have rejected the re-introduction of the bicycle levy as they debated the K56, 419 052 budget for next year.

Kapata ward councillor Naphtali Banda who is also the council’s chairperson for the finance committee unveiled the K56, 419 052 with the re-introduction of bicycle levy of K20 per year for those who were in bicycle transport business and K10 per year to those who own bicycles.

Banda also announced the introduction of motorbike levy of K50 per year.

But the re-introduction was met with strong resistance by the councillors.

Kanjala ward councilor William Phiri said he was very disappointed with the re-introduction of bicycle levy.

“This levy received a lot of negativity from the people and as a party in power this is going to de-campaign us in 2021. We must think of our people, it’s very easy for us because we can find money and put fuel and so forth and move around but it’s very difficult for people to manage to pay this levy. Even this money, it is very difficult for them even to find a K20, we must have a human heart as a council, we must think of our people,” Mr Phiri said.

After his debate Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale asked Phiri to withdraw the word ‘disappointed’ that he used in his debate but the civic leader refused to do so on two occasions prompting the mayor to remove him from the council chamber.

Chikando ward councillor Goodson Banda said the local authority should consult widely before bringing back bicycle levy.

Later Msanga ward councilor Mwakuta Jere proposed that bicycle levy be withdrawn and Nsingo ward councilor Chisoni Miti seconded the withdrawal.

Chipata Mayor announced that the bicycle levy will not be implemented but the motorbike levy would be implemented.

The bicycle Levy was abolished by late president Levy Mwanawasa in 2006 after then MMD Eastern Province chairperson Hellen Tembo complained to him that it was enslaving the people.