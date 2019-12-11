Kalulushi UPND Raise Alarm Alleged Luato Market Demolishing

The Opposition United Party for National Development Youths on the Copperbelt has accused the Kalulushi Municipal Council of having plans to demolish Luato Market.

Provincial Youth Secretary Howard Kamwanda has alleged that Minister of Local Government Charles Banda had given a directive to have the market demolished.

He said the council has informed traders to vacate the premises on reasons that the land belongs to Masamba Primary School.

But when contacted, Kalulushi Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Dorothy Sampa has rubbished the claims saying that the council has no such plans.

A check revealed that some marketeers have invaded the football pitch at Masamba Primary School which is just adjacent to Luato Market.