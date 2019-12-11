Kapiri Council Approves K43m 2020 Budget

The Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has approved a K43 million budget for the 2020 civic year.

The budget was approved by the Finance, Business, Valuation and Undertaking Committee chairperson Proscardness Mwiinga during a special council meeting.

“In line with the 7th National Development plan and the Vision 2030, the government has embarked on infrastructure development. In this regard, we have allocated K11 million towards capital projects for the year 2020. Included in this amount is Constituency Development Fund (CDF) amounting K1, 600, 000 to be spent on capital projects in the constituency,” she said.

Mwiinga said that the Council is expected to raise over K20 million from local taxes, fees and charges that consist of personal levy, property rates from residential, commercial, industrial, mining, plant and hydro power stations giving 73 percent of the total budget.

She said the Council is expecting to receive K10, million grant from the central government which includes grant in lieu of rates and the Local Government Equalization Fund.

“The financial position for Kapiri Mposhi Town Council for the year 2019 was not so good after the revocation of the Statutory Instrument No. 60 of 2006. This statute empowered the Council to collect Transit Goods Levy at Luanshimba and Old weigh bridge checkpoints. The Council has since faced a lot of financial challenges,” she said.

This is according to a media statement made available by Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Public Relations Officer Chris Mulaliki.

However, the budget is subject to approval by the Ministers of Finance and Local Government.