Military Attire Lands Livingstone Duo Trouble

Police in Livingstone have arrested two people for being in possession of military attire and offensive weapons.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo identified the suspects as Bogginate Mutize aged 18 of Namatama area in Livingtone and Emmanuel Chiyota aged 18 of Ngwenya, while Darlington Meswa is on the run with a manhunt launched for him.

Katongo said Mutize was spotted by security personnel in a named Night Club wearing an attire suspected to be for the military and was apprehended by police.

Further investigations led to a recovery of four machetes, axes and some knives.

“Initially on 1st December, 2019, police officers on patrol arrested Shaibu Mulenga in Highland area who was found wearing an attire closely related to that of the defence force. Officers further recovered a knife from him,” she said.

The suspects are in police custody and charged under section six of the State Security Act 111 for Unauthorised use of official uniform and also under section 85 of the Penal Code for Possession of Offensive weapons and will appear in Court tomorrow.