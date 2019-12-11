Solwezi to Get More Boreholes

Over K 360, 000 will be spent on the drilling of 5 boreholes in five constituencies in Solwezi District.

Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga has disclosed that the council has engaged Baba Drilling and Exploration for the project to be undertaken in the five wards of the District.

He said the Council understood the challenge communities were having over access to water.

“What we have been experiencing is that people in these areas access water from the shallow wells and this is not safe, so we have agreed with the contractor to have boreholes sunk as soon as possible to help people have access to water,” Luanga said.

He said that most people with boreholes have also been affected as they have ended up drying.

He said the five boreholes will be sunk in Kimasala, Kamalamba, Tumvwang’anai, Sandang’ombe and Kapijimpanga ward.