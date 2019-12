A lecturer at Chipata Trades Technical School has died while in Bostwana.

Dr Kingsley Kakungu had travelled for his residential school at the International Coalition of Fellowships (ICOF) University.

Bishop Dr. Alick Mbewe of ICOF disclosed that Dr. Kakungu died on Wednesday and the Fellowship had requested the government to help repatriate the body to Chipata.

He said the College of Bishops were planning to put to rest the remains of Dr. Kakungu as soon as the body arrived.