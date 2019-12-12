Nathan Chanda Warns Aspiring 2021 Candidates against Fighting Incumbents

Copperbelt Patriotic Front chairperson Nathan Chanda says prospective candidates for Member of Parliament in 2021 should not fight incumbents in order to be adopted.

Chanda was responding to the apparent rift between some incumbent members of parliament and some aspiring candidates that is driving some undercurrents in the ruling party on the Copperbelt.

He has warned that the party would not allow any disturbances by aspiring candidates that have become more open in their challenges.

He said those serving now have a five year mandate and must be allowed to do so without any interference from party members.

“This is the most attractive political party in Zambia, the interests from people to stand in the next elections clearly shows. But I want to advise them to manage their ambitions, those serving have their mandates,” Chanda said.

He said that those interested to stand in 2021 should work closely with those serving adding that the Central Committee will evaluate everyone’s performance during adoptions.

“As a party, we do not want to get to a situation were serving MPs will start giving excuses of having failed to work because they were being disturbed by those aspiring,” Chanda said.

Meanwhile, Chanda has refuted reports suggesting that the 20% sub contracting policy is only benefiting Patriotic Front Members.

He said the policy is meant to benefit every Zambian and those claiming it is only for the Patriotic Front must be sincere.

“But we have so many people who have so far benefited from these projects and it’s not true that all those who have benefited are PF Members,” Chanda added.