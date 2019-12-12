Sven Takes up Simba Job

Former Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck has joined Tanzania side Simba SC.

Vandenbroeck takes over from another Belgian Patrick Aussems who was fired a few months after he failed to guide the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

The eccentric ex-Chipolopolo coach will be on his third job on the African continent after his 2017 expedition in Cameroon where he was assistant to Hugo Broos when the Indomitable Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations.

He will re-unite with Chipolopolo star Clatous Chama at Simba SC.

Vandenbroeck has also applied for the vacant Chipolopolo job.

He left Zambia early this year after failing to qualify the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.