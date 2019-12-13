FAZ Invites Kalusha to Help Select New Coach

The Football Association of Zambia has requested former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya to be part of the panel to select the national team coach.

Sports Minister Emanuel Mulenga said FAZ had asked him to reach out to Bwalya.

FAZ is in the process of selecting a national team coach following the departure of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck whose contract was not renewed after Zambia failed to qualify to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.