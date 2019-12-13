Monze Dad Stabs Two-Year Old Son to Death

A two year old boy has been stabbed to death by his father in Monze district Southern Province.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement said the incident occurred on 12th December, 2019 around 23:00 hours at Kapafula Village in Monze.

“Police in Monze received a report of murder that a male Elia Hatontola commonly known as Eliya mama of Mapafula Village in Monze District murdered his two year old son identified as Enock Hatontola by stabbing him with a knife in the abdomen,” she said.

Katongo further explained that the suspect later attempted to commit suicide by taking unknown poisonous substance but was apprehended and taken to Monze Mission Hospital.

The motive behind the killing is not yet known and the body has been picked and deposited in Monze Mission Hospital mortuary.