NDC Mufulira Chair Resigns

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party has suffered a setback following the resignation of its Mufulira District Chairman Pride Lombe.

Lombe has announced his departure from the Kambwili led political party citing personal reasons.

He said the decision to leave the political party will help him focus on other important issues in his private life.

Lombe ruled out any immediate intention of joining any political party.

“I am resigning my position with immediate effect as chairman to concentrate on other endeavours of life especially my family. I want to put all my efforts in family affairs,” Lombe said.

“Not really into politics maybe other organisation but away from politics, my coming out like it’s only to make it public so that all those thinking of engaging me in another ventures can be free, because others failed to my inclination to the NDC,” Lombe stated.

Lombe has since thanked the NDC for having given him an opportunity to serve the party in Mufulira District.