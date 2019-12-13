Witch Doctor Sentenced to Death for Murdering Client

Lusaka Judge Mwila Chitabo has sentenced to death a witch doctor from Paramount Chief Mpezeni area in Chipata for brutally murdering his client.

Before Judge Chitabo who was sitting in Chipata was Dalio Tembo 38 of Chipata Chire area who murdered Tilivelio Phiri 57.

Tembo murdered and severed Phiri’s head after the deceased demanded for a refund because the witch doctor’s medicine did not work.

Facts of the matter are that in April this 2019, Tilivelio went to seek assistance from Tembo for his illness.

Tembo charged him K200 for screening which he paid and K3 500 in order for him to transfer the disease to the person who bewitched him but the deceased paid a cow.

After discovering that what was agreed did not work out, Tilivelio went to Tembo’s house to be given back his cow.

The deceased never returned home and his body was found buried in a shallow grave without the head.

Some witnesses said the witch doctor was seen moving out of his house with the accused on the fateful day.

They said the deceased was carrying a small axe and a handmade bag while the witch doctor was carrying a handmade bag.

The head was however found buried at a different place but near the house of the witch doctor who was commonly known as Dr Fulama.

Judge Chitabo said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Tembo to hang by the neck until pronounced dead.