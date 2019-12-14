Zambia, South Africa Battle for Cosafa U20 Title

The Zambia under-20 men’s team will be chasing their 12th Cosafa crown when they face defending champions South Africa at Nkoloma Stadium in the final of the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Oswald Mutapa’s fledglings have been flying high at the tournament and have put themselves on the edge of lifting that crown that Zambia last won in 2016.

Zambia will be facing a South Africa side that has won the last two editions and have also been outstanding at the tournament so far.

South Africa has won the under-20 crown eight times and will be looking to add another title this year.

Mutapa will be banking on the prolific prowess of his free-scoring frontline that has joint tournament top scorer Francisco Mwepu and Patrick Gondwe whose brace against Angola in the semi-final helped Zambia reach the final.

The likes of Eliot Kampukesa, Prince Mumba, Justin Mwanza, Chanda Mukuka and Golden Mashata provide will have to bring their best game to town if they are to outdo the South Africans.

South Africa presents the strongest threat through the immensely talented Oswin Apollis, Sinenjongo Mkiva and Rahim Milazi who have been instrumental in helping the Amajita reach their third successive final.

In the third and fourth play-off Angola will square off with Madagascar in another potentially explosive fixture.

The battle for bronze will kickoff at 11:30 hours at Nkoloma Stadium while Zambia and South Africa take to the field at 15:00 hours.

Charges are K10 open wing with K50 grandstand.