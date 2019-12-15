President Lungu Congratulates Boris Johnson For Winning UK Polls

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Boris Johnson for emerging victorious in the United Kingdom General Elections held on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Johnson’s victory was an affirmation of the desire of the people of the United Kingdom to endorse the Conservative Party’s policies and vision for their country.

The President expressed confidence that Zambia and the United Kingdom would continue to explore new avenues of cooperation for the the mutual benefits of the two countries.

“I am confident, Your Excellency, that under your continued leadership, Zambia and the United Kingdom will continue to explore new avenues of cooperation for the the mutual benefits of our people,” said President Lungu in his congratulatory message to Johnson. “I wish to extend on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Zambia, and on my own behalf, our heartfelt congratulations on your party’s victory in the House of Commons during the General Elections. Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your personal good health, peace and prosperity for the people of the United Kingdom.”